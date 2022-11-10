'Want neighbourly relations with Pak but good neighbours don't...': S Jaishankar

External affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Thursday that Indian citizens want good neighbourly relations with Pakistan, but pointed out that good neighbours do not engage in terrorism.

Speaking on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022, Jaishankar said, “The people of India want good neighbourly relations with Pakistan, as does the Government of India, However, good neighbours do not carry out or condone terrorist activities.”

Also Read| 'Rough seas ahead... need strong leaders to guide India': S Jaishankar to HT

In October, EAM Jaishankar in an apparent reference to Pakistan, said that the counter-terror sanction regime of the United Nations had been effective to put countries on notice that turned terrorism into a state-funded enterprise.

Addressing a meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee in New Delhi on October 29, Jaishankar said despite efforts by the UN, the threat of terrorism was only growing and expanding, particularly in Asia and Africa. The minister described terrorism as “one of the gravest threats” to humanity.

The relations between India and Pakistan have been sour for years over several issues including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Also Read| ‘This is pure politics’: Jaishankar on big tech's role in shaping opinion

During the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raked up the Kashmir issue and said, “We look for peace with all our neighbours, including India. Sustainable peace and stability in South Asia however remain contingent upon a just and lasting solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute…”

Sharif said that at the heart of this long-standing dispute lay the denial of the inalienable right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination.

Hitting back at the Pakistani Prime Minister, Indian diplomat Mijito Vinito said that instead of making claims on Kashmir, Pakistan should stop “cross-border terrorism”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON