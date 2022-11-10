Home / India News / 'Want neighbourly relations with Pak but good neighbours don't...': S Jaishankar

'Want neighbourly relations with Pak but good neighbours don't...': S Jaishankar

india news
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 07:59 PM IST

Speaking on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022, external affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said, “The people of India want good neighbourly relations with Pakistan, as does the Government of India, However, good neighbours do not carry out or condone terrorist activities.”

External affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.(AP file photo)
External affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.(AP file photo)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

External affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Thursday that Indian citizens want good neighbourly relations with Pakistan, but pointed out that good neighbours do not engage in terrorism.

Speaking on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022, Jaishankar said, “The people of India want good neighbourly relations with Pakistan, as does the Government of India, However, good neighbours do not carry out or condone terrorist activities.”

Also Read| 'Rough seas ahead... need strong leaders to guide India': S Jaishankar to HT

In October, EAM Jaishankar in an apparent reference to Pakistan, said that the counter-terror sanction regime of the United Nations had been effective to put countries on notice that turned terrorism into a state-funded enterprise.

Addressing a meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee in New Delhi on October 29, Jaishankar said despite efforts by the UN, the threat of terrorism was only growing and expanding, particularly in Asia and Africa. The minister described terrorism as “one of the gravest threats” to humanity.

The relations between India and Pakistan have been sour for years over several issues including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Also Read| ‘This is pure politics’: Jaishankar on big tech's role in shaping opinion

During the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raked up the Kashmir issue and said, “We look for peace with all our neighbours, including India. Sustainable peace and stability in South Asia however remain contingent upon a just and lasting solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute…”

Sharif said that at the heart of this long-standing dispute lay the denial of the inalienable right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination.

Hitting back at the Pakistani Prime Minister, Indian diplomat Mijito Vinito said that instead of making claims on Kashmir, Pakistan should stop “cross-border terrorism”.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
india pakistan htls 2022 + 1 more
india pakistan htls 2022

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out