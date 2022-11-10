Home / India News / ‘This is pure politics’: Jaishankar on big tech's role in shaping opinion

‘This is pure politics’: Jaishankar on big tech's role in shaping opinion

india news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 07:21 PM IST

The minister noted with concern that there are people around the world, with economic interests and ideological viewpoints, who believe that it is “their right to certify, de-certify, criticise, support, legitimise, and de-legitimise.”

External affairs minister S Jaishankar.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar.
ByHT News Desk

There should be awareness about the power of big technology companies because we are increasingly seeing that some of them have interests, agendas and views, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said at the HT Leadership Summit.

The minister was responding to a question about the challenges posed by the firms and platforms that have become huge enough to control and manipulate information as well as shape opinions.

“There should be awareness today that you have private players whose size, in terms of market cap, are bigger than the GDP of many countries,” Jaishankar said.

He added, “It's not just a matter of size. We are now increasingly seeing they have interests, agenda, views.”

HT Leadership Summit Day 3 | Follow all updates here

The minister noted with concern that there are people around the world, with economic interests and ideological viewpoints, who believe that it is "their right to certify, de-certify, criticise, support, legitimise, and de-legitimise. This is an issue"

“We speak today about democracy but I point out to you that when democracy gives a result, which sometimes does not suit an elite in some part of the world, immediately you start attaching adjectives and caveats. Now this is completely ideological. It's like saying 'I didn't like the way this match produced a result so I'll now question the match. I will say there's something wrong with the pitch'.”

“Do not take it as an objective evaluation. This is pure politics,” he added. “One this globalisation has done -- it has globalised politics.”

Without naming anyone, the minister further stated, “When you cannot win inside a country, you export the debate outside. When you cannot get voices inside the country you will call back up from outside. These are all challenges in today's politics.”

The 20th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit has been bringing together leaders and icons from across the field of sports, politics, business, health, and entertainment, to have conversations that help #EnvisioningANewTomorrow.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
htls 2022 jaishankar
htls 2022 jaishankar

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out