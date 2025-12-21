VB-G RAM G Bill gets President Murmu's assent, now becomes law

The VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, which was cleared by the Parliament this week, has got President Droupadi Murmu's assent, the Rural Development Ministry said on Sunday. President Droupadi Murmu gave assent to the VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025

The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), which seeks to replace UPA-era MGNREGA, aims to provide 125 days of guaranteed wage employment to labourers in rural areas.

The government has said the new scheme is intended to create a rural development framework in line with the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

What is VB-G Ram G Bill?

The VB–G RAM G Bill seeks to replace the UPA-era MGNREGA, or the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, which initially guaranteed at least 100 days of employment.

States were permitted to provide up to 50 additional days of work beyond the guaranteed 100 days.

The NDA government had also extended wage employment to 150 days for Scheduled Tribe communities living in forest areas.

Under the new legislation, there will be a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment, according to a government statement.

The Centre has said the intent of the bill is to ensure that public funds are spent efficiently, with greater transparency and accountability.

‘Comprehensive development, employment'

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Chouhan said the proposed law would lead to the “comprehensive development of villages” and is “meant to provide abundant employment to every poor person, uphold their dignity, and offer additional protection to the differently-abled, elderly, women, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes”.

The government has earmarked ₹95,000 crore for the initiative.

A senior official told Hindustan Times that earlier, states often found ways to avoid spending on material costs and instead attempted to extract a larger share of funds from the Centre’s contribution.

Under the new bill, greater powers will be vested in the gram panchayat and gram sabha to decide what works need to be undertaken, rather than allocating funds to projects carried out merely to claim dues under MGNREGA.