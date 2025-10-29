President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie in Rafale Jet at Ambala's Air Force station | Watch

President Droupadi Mumru on Wednesday took a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet at the Air Force Station in Haryana's Ambala. President Droupadi Murmu was seen dressed up in uniform, carrying a helmet ahead of the sortie. (X/ANI)

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh was among others present at the Air Force station on the occasion.

The President's sortie in a Rafale jet gains significance against the backdrop of the aircraft's use during Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces' operation launched against terror infrastructure in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

President Murmu was seen dressed up in uniform, carrying a helmet ahead of the sortie.