 President gives assent to bill for 10% quota to economically weak
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 12, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

President gives assent to bill for 10% quota to economically weak

The Constitution (103rd) Amendment Act, cleared by both Houses of Parliament this week, reserves 10 per cent quota for economically weak sections among forward castes in higher education and government jobs

india Updated: Jan 12, 2019 19:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Quota bill,Presidential assent,President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind today gave his assent to the bill for 10% quota for economically weak among upper castes (File Photo) (PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind today gave his assent to the bill providing for 10% reservation in education and government jobs for economically weak from upper castes.

The Constitution (103rd) Amendment Act was cleared by both Houses of Parliament this week even as leaders from Opposition parties questioned the Union government’s “haste” in pushing the bill through just months ahead of the 2019 general election.

The 10 per cent quota covers nearly 190 million people from the general category and is seen as an effort by the BJP-led national coalition to reach out to upper caste groups and once-dominant agrarian communities such as the Patidars, Jats, Gujjars and Marathas who have been lobbying for reservation

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 19:13 IST

tags

more from india