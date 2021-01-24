President Kovind to address nation on the eve of Republic Day

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Monday on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day, according to an official communique.

The address will be broadcast from 1900 hrs on the entire national network of the All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, it said.

"Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan," said the statement issued on Sunday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 2130 hrs onwards on its respective regional networks, it added.