President Kovind to celebrate Dussehra with jawans in Drass

New Delhi Breaking away from the tradition, President Ram Nath Kovind will celebrate Dussehra this year with jawans in Ladakh’s Drass area. Traditionally, the president has been participating in Dussehra celebrations in the national capital.

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué issued on Wednesday, the president will visit Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on October 14 and 15. On Thursday, the president will perform Sindhu Darshan puja at Sindhu Ghat, Leh, the communiqué said. He will also interact with troops at Udhampur (J-K) in the evening. On October 15, Kovind will pay tributes at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass and interact with officers and jawans.

Dussehra will be celebrated on Friday