President Murmu accepts Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit's resignation; appoints 6 new governors, reshuffles 3

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday accepted the resignation of Banwarilal Purohit as governor of Punjab and Union territory of Chandigarh. Alongside this, she announced new appointments for governors in other states. Banwarilal Purohit

Banwarilal Purohit, 83, resigned from his position in February, citing personal reasons in a brief letter to the President of India. Chandigarh serves as the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. In his letter, Purohit stated, “Due to personal reasons and certain other commitments, I tender my resignation from the post of Governor and Administrator of UT Chandigarh. Please accept the same and oblige.”

Purohit assumed the role of Punjab governor in September 2021, following a four-year tenure as Tamil Nadu governor.

His tenure in Punjab was marked by frequent conflicts with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, particularly over the Punjab Raj Bhawan's pending approval of various legislations.

Each time Governor Purohit raised concerns or sought explanations, the AAP, including the chief minister, cabinet ministers, and official spokespersons, responded strongly. They frequently accused Purohit of being influenced by the BJP and conspiring against their government.

New appointments

The President made the following appointments of Governors:

1. Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde has been appointed as governor of Rajasthan.

2. Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed as governor of Telangana.

3. Om Prakash Mathur has been appointed as governor of Sikkim.

4. Santosh Kumar Gangwar has been appointed as governor of Jharkhand.

5. Ramen Deka has been appointed as governor of Chhattisgarh.

6. CH Vijayashankar has been appointed as governor of Meghalaya.

7. CP Radhakrishnan, currently governor of Jharkhand with additional charge of Telangana, has been appointed as governor of Maharashtra.

8. Gulab Chand Kataria, currently governor of Assam, has been appointed as governor of Punjab and Chandigarh.

9. Lakshman Prasad Acharya, currently governor of Sikkim, has been appointed as governor of Assam and given additional charge as governor of Manipur.

These changes mark significant shifts in the administrative leadership across several states and Union Territories.