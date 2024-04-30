 President Murmu on Ayodhya visit tomorrow, to have ‘darshan’ of Ram Lalla | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
President Murmu on Ayodhya visit tomorrow, to have ‘darshan’ of Ram Lalla

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 30, 2024 07:08 PM IST

This will be the President's maiden visit to the Ram Mandir, which was inaugurated in January.

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Ayodhya on Wednesday and offer prayers at the Ram Mandir, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a press release.

Devotees throng Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on the first day after the January 22 Pran Pratishtha ceremony, in Ayodhya. (ANI file photo)
Devotees throng Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on the first day after the January 22 Pran Pratishtha ceremony, in Ayodhya. (ANI file photo)

“During her stay in Ayodhya, the President will make darshan and aarti at Shri Hanuman Garhi Temple, Prabhu Shri Ram Temple, and Kuber Teela. She will also do the Saryu pujan and aarti,” the statement read.

Also Read | Akash Ambani pays a visit to newly-opened Ram Temple in Ayodhya

President Murmu will be visiting the Ram Mandir for the first time. The temple dedicated to Lord Ram in this Uttar Pradesh town, was inaugurated following “Pran Pratishtha” (consecration ceremony) on January 22. Led by a group of priests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the Vedic rituals.

While the ceremony was attended by thousands of guests from all walks of life who were sent invitations for the event, the President's name was missing from the guest list. This made opposition parties accuse the Narendra Modi government of “ignoring” her due to her tribal background. 

Top opposition leaders invited for Pram Pratishtha, also skipped the ceremony, claiming that the event had been “hijacked” by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), for political reasons. The leaders also cited statements by a few seers that the temple was being opened despite still undergoing construction.

Also Read | Amit Shah's 'infiltrator' charge at Mamata Banerjee: 'She skipped Ram Temple event as...'

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length, width, and height, stand at 380 feet, 250 feet, and 161 feet respectively; it is supported by 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Lord Ram has been placed.

Meanwhile, lakhs of devotees continue to throng Ayodhya to offer prayers at the temple, which opened for the general public on January 23. 

(With ANI inputs)

 

 

News / India News / President Murmu on Ayodhya visit tomorrow, to have ‘darshan’ of Ram Lalla
