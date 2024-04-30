Akash Ambani pays a visit to newly-opened Ram Temple in Ayodhya. See viral pictures

Akash Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd recently visited the newly opened Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Soon after his visit, pictures of him praying at the temple went viral on social media. News agency ANI, which sourced the images from the temple priest, shared them on X. He visited the temple before the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. Akash Ambani at Ram temple.

In the caption of the post, ANI wrote, "Uttar Pradesh: Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd Akash Ambani had the darshan of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya today, ahead of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow." (Also Read: Akash Ambani catches fan's phone during IPL match, tosses it back after clicking selfie. Watch)

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The picture shows Akash standing in a queue and waiting to pay his respects to Ram Lalla. He can be seen in a pink t-shirt and an orange coloured scarf around his neck.

Take a look at the post here:

These pictures were shared on April 30. Since being posted, it has gained more than 1,000 likes and over 13,000 views.

Earlier this month, Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. Akash and Shloka's elder son Prithvi, too, accompanied his parents to the temple. The chairman of Reliance Industries dressed simply, wearing a white kurta and pyjama. Meanwhile, Akash Ambani dressed casually in a green t-shirt, while Shloka wore a kurta. On significant occasions, the Ambanis frequently visit the Siddhivinayak temple. The family visited the temple on Nita Ambani's birthday in November last year.

In Jamnagar, Gujarat, last month, Mukesh and Nita Ambani threw an extravagant pre-wedding celebration for their younger son Anand Ambani and fiancée Radhika Merchant. The three-day event was attended by IT tycoons, businessmen, Bollywood celebrities, and other international VIPs.