Akash Ambani catches fan's phone during IPL match, tosses it back after clicking selfie. Watch

Akash Ambani, industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s older son, obliged requests from people for a photo during an IPL match recently. He snapped a quick selfie from a fan’s phone before tossing it back. A video of the same has been doing the rounds on the Internet, with many praising him for his humility. Akash Ambani interacted with fans briefly during an IPL match. (Instagram/ambani_update)

The video opens to show Akash Ambani gesturing to a fan for his phone to take a selfie. As the video goes on, two fans enthusiastically toss their phones to him from the stands. Despite his best efforts, Akash manages to catch only one of the phones, promptly taking a selfie with it. Once he’s done, he calls out for the owner of the phone and tosses it back to him. Towards the end of the clip, the fans can be heard congratulating him.

Watch the video here:

Here’s how the Internet reacted to this video:

“Akash is so humble man. Akash Ambani, you are so kind and we all love you so much. Your nature is really good and caring. You are the world best husband and father,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Is mobile ki cost kitne crore ki ho gayi hogi socho boss.”

“Zero attitude of Akash saheb,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “So humble.”

“Awesome! Beautiful,” said a fifth.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) locked horns against Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium. MI won the toss and decided to bat. They set a score of 179 runs. RR successfully chased down the target in 18.4 overs, securing victory by 8 wickets.