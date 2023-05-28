Home / India News / ‘Matter of pride’: President Murmu welcomes inauguration of new Parliament building by PM Modi

‘Matter of pride’: President Murmu welcomes inauguration of new Parliament building by PM Modi

PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
May 28, 2023 02:44 PM IST

President Murmu sent a message for the new Parliament building inauguration and said, “It will be written in golden words in the country's history.”

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday welcomed the inauguration of the new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it is a matter of pride and immense happiness for the entire country.

President Droupadi Murmu. (File Photo)
President Droupadi Murmu. (File Photo)

In her message at the inauguration, the president said the inauguration of the new Parliament building will be written in golden words in the country's history.

Also Read | In first address from new Parliament, PM Modi trounces ‘colonial mindset’, says May 28 will be etched in India's history

"Inauguration of the new parliament building is a matter of pride and joy for all the people of India," she said in her message.

Her message was read out by Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh.

Noting the parliament is a guiding light for the country, President Murmu said the new Parliament building "is an important milestone in our democratic journey".

Also Read | How religious leaders reacted as PM Modi inaugurates new Parliament building

"The occasion of the inauguration of the new parliament building will be written in golden words in the history of India," Murmu said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new parliament building on Sunday.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
president droupadi murmu
president droupadi murmu
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out