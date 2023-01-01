President Murmu, PM Modi extend New Year greetings: 'Let us resolve...'

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the country's top leaders on Sunday who extended New Year greetings, wishing everyone happiness and success in 2023. President Murmu greeted people, wishing them new inspirations, goals, and achievements. On official Twitter account, President Murmu wrote, “Happy New Year to all! Greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and Indians living abroad. May the Year 2023 bring new inspirations, goals and achievements in our lives. Let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished people. “Have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health," he tweeted.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urged people to resolve to take India to greater heights. “Happy New Year to all. This joyous occasion is an opportunity to continue our efforts with greater vigour ensuring our upward growth trajectory. Let us usher in the new year with a resolve to take India to greater heights of progress and prosperity. #Welcome2023,” Dhankhar wrote.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who is leading the party's foot march, 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' that was started to connect masses from across the nation, shared a compilation of the Yatra and said, “It is expected that in 2023, every street, every village, every city will have a shop of love. Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year!”

Apart from national leaders, chief ministers wished people on the occasion of New Year.

“As we bid Goodbye to the year 2022, Let us together welcome the #NewYear2023 with a prayer to bless everyone with good health, gratitude and success. Wishing all a very happy, healthy and prosperous New Year 2023,” Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wrote on his official Twitter account.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also wished people on Twitter saying, “Best wishes for the new year 2023 to all the people of the state. May this new year bring happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life.”

“ We are determined to achieve the goal of making Uttarakhand a strong state by the year 2025 through various public welfare schemes,” he added.

"Let's march in 2023 to achieve the goal of making the youth of Tamil Nadu capable of excelling in everything in the world!" tweeted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's office.

Cities throughout India welcomed the year 2023 with dazzling fireworks and electrifying music.

