President Murmu, PM Modi pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 76th death anniversary at Rajghat in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Martyrs’ Day. (AFP photo)

“I pay homage to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred for our nation. Their sacrifices inspire us to serve the people and fulfill their vision for our nation,” Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another X handle, which shares anecdotes and narrates the Prime Minister’s life through archival records, shared pictures from his personal diary carrying quotes from Gandhi.

“We bring you pages from Narendra Modi’s personal diary, which demonstrate that not only did he extensively read Mahatma Gandhi, but he also wrote down Gandhi’s quotes in his personal diary as something of inspirational value to him…” the Modi Archives handle posted on X.

“I have no weapon but love to wield authority over anyone,” read one of the quotes in the PM’s diary.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union minister Hardeep Puri also paid floral tributes to Gandhi at his memorial.

A two-minute silence was also observed followed by a gun salute.

Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti on January 30, 1948.