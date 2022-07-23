Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell speech in parliament. Watch
india news

President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell speech in parliament. Watch

President Ram Nath Kovind's term comes to an end on Sunday. 
Ram Nath Kovind address parliament. 
Published on Jul 23, 2022 06:00 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

President Ram Nath Kovind, whose term is set to end, on Saturday addressed parliament as he was given farewell. He recalled the key moments of his five-year-tenure while serving the country and also the struggled that was faced during the pandemic.

“Five years ago, I took oath as President of India here in Central Hall. All MPs have a special place in my heart,” he said during the address.

The address comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a farewell dinner for the outgoing President.

Ram Nath Kovind, India's 14th president, took charge in 2017. India's 15th president will be sworn in on Monday.

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

Topics
ram nath kovind presidential election parliament
