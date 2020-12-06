e-paper
Home / India News / President should lay the foundation stone of new Parliament building: Cong’s Punia

President should lay the foundation stone of new Parliament building: Cong’s Punia

Prime Minister Narendra will lay the foundation stone of the new Parliament building and perform bhoomi pujan on December 10.

india Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 19:38 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
New Delhi
Punia said, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is doing this with the intention of etching their name on the new building.
Ahead of the bhoomi pujan for the new Parliament building to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 10, Congress leader P L Punia on Sunday said that the foundation stone should be laid by the President instead.

“I don’t want to raise any question on the need for a new building of Parliament. But my point is that since Parliament is a constitutional institution, the foundation stone of its new building should be laid by the President of the country,” Punia said, adding the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is doing this with the intention of etching their name on the new building. “It is very unfortunate,” he said.

“Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has rightly said changing the edifice is not enough, change the way you function within, the way Parliament has been downgraded, and procedures bypassed,” Punia added.

The construction will begin this month. In the new building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 888 members against the present strength of 543, whereas Rajya Sabha chamber will be able to accommodate 384 seats against the current strength of 245 members.

The maximum seating capacity in the Lok Sabha chamber is expected to be 1,272 for joint Parliamentary sessions.

