e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / President Trump’s visit to further strengthen strategic ties: India

President Trump’s visit to further strengthen strategic ties: India

The ministry’s comments came hours after the White House announced that the US president and First Lady Melania Trump will visit India from February 24 to 25.

india Updated: Feb 11, 2020 10:53 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
U.S. President Donald Trump meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. US Prez Trump will visit India on February 24-25.
U.S. President Donald Trump meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. US Prez Trump will visit India on February 24-25. (REUTERS)
         

US President Donald Trump’s maiden visit to India will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

The ministry’s comments came hours after the White House announced that the US president and First Lady Melania Trump will visit India from February 24 to 25.

India had invited Trump to grace the Republic Day parade as the chief guest last year but the US President could not come due to scheduling issues.

During his visit to the US in September last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reminded Trump of his invitation to him to visit India along with his family.

“The visit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to review progress in bilateral ties and further strengthen our strategic partnership,” the MEA said.

It said Trump and the First Lady will attend official engagements in the national capital and Ahmedabad, and interact with a cross-section of Indian society.

The main outcome of Trump’s visit is likely to be finalisation of a trade deal.

The MEA said the global strategic partnership between India and the US is based on “trust, shared values, mutual respect and understanding”, and marked by warmth and friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

“The relationship has further evolved under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, with significant progress in all areas, including trade, defence, counter-terrorism, energy, coordination on regional and global issues as well as people-to-people ties,” the MEA said.

tags
top news
Delhi election results: Live analysis, latest updates #ElectionsWithHT
Delhi election results: Live analysis, latest updates #ElectionsWithHT
All leads in: AAP takes easy lead, BJP makes gains, Cong yet to open account
All leads in: AAP takes easy lead, BJP makes gains, Cong yet to open account
In poster at Delhi BJP office, a cryptic message about victory and defeat
In poster at Delhi BJP office, a cryptic message about victory and defeat
UN Chief to visit Kartarpur Sahib during Pakistan tour
UN Chief to visit Kartarpur Sahib during Pakistan tour
Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Z Flip foldable phone to launch tonight
Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Z Flip foldable phone to launch tonight
Five key factors for Maruti to consider before replacing Gypsy with Jimny
Five key factors for Maruti to consider before replacing Gypsy with Jimny
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news