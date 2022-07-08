Presidential polls: NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu lunches with Odisha CM Patnaik

Odisha chief minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) boss Naveen Patnaik on Friday felicitated Droupadi Murmu, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential poll candidate, in Bhubaneswar. The CM hosted a lunch at his official residence, and during her address following the event, Murmu said that she is certain Lord Jagannath will provide her with all the help she needs to win the presidential elections.

Patnaik, who has on multiple occasions showed his support for Murmu - a fellow Odiya, said that the NDA's presidential nominee is the eastern state's “pride”. The CM also challenged Congress to show allegiance for a local woman.

Visuals showed Murmu and Patnaik seated beside each other and having lunch at the latter's residence.

The NDA presidential nominee was a part of the Odisha's BJP-BJD coalition cabinet before it split in 2009, and she used to tie rakhi to Patnaik. Government insiders in the eastern state said that they expect cross voting from the Congress camp in favour of Murmu.

The first tribal woman to be named for India's highest constitutional role, Murmu made her first campaign trip to southern regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry earlier this week. Her opponent, Yashwant Sinha - who has been named for the president's role by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee-headed joint opposition, also visited a southern state - Telangana, for his campaign.

Murmu looks to seal a comfortable victory since BJD's backing can be considered enough for the same. The NDA presidential nominee has also obtained the support of Bihar's ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD(U). Furthermore, she will get support from Karnataka's Janata Dal (secular), Punjab's Akali Dal and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Telangana's ruling party TRS led by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has, on the other hand, vowed to support Sinha.