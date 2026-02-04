‘Pretended to be asleep’: Indian man gropes woman on US flight, continues act despite resistance
The US Attorney’s Office further stated that Varun Arora is currently present in the United States without lawful immigration status.
An Indian national has been found guilty by a federal jury in the United States for sexually assaulting a fellow passenger during a domestic flight, according to a press release issued by the US Attorney’s Office on January 30.
The conviction stems from an incident that took place on August 29, 2024, when the accused, identified as Varun Arora (38), was travelling on a flight from Rhode Island TF Green International Airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, as detailed in court records cited by the US Attorney’s Office.
According to evidence presented during the trial, the woman woke up during the aircraft’s final descent to find Arora sexually groping her, the press release said. Despite the victim repeatedly pushing his hand away, Arora continued the act while pretending to be asleep, using a sleep mask as a cover, court findings stated.
Following the jury’s verdict, Arora now faces a potential prison sentence of up to two years. His sentencing has been scheduled for May 7, with a federal district court judge set to decide the final punishment after reviewing US Sentencing Guidelines and other legal factors, according to the press release.
The case was investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, and is being prosecuted by Special Assistant US Attorney Madison Mumma along with Assistant US Attorney Russell L Carlberg.
Indian man jailed for groping 12-year-old during flight
In a similar incident, an Indian man has been sentenced to jail for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl on a British Airways flight. The accused has been identified as 34-year-old Javed Inamdar, who was travelling from Mumbai to London in December 2024, when he assaulted the young girl as she slept.
