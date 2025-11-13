Thiruvananthapuram, A trial run for the country’s first digital census has begun in Kerala, officials said on Thursday. Pre-test for India's first digital census begins in Kerala

The test, conducted in Palakkad, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts, aims to identify and resolve any issues before the nationwide rollout. The exercise, carried out under the provisions of the Census Act of 1948, marks the first phase of preparations for the 2027 Census, a press release said.

Following the central government’s notification, Kerala has initiated groundwork for this landmark digital transition.

In Palakkad, the pre-test is being conducted in the tribal villages of Kallamala and Sholayur under the Attappady Tribal Taluk Office.

In Idukki, it is taking place in Irattayar village under Udumbanchola taluk, while in Ernakulam, the exercise covers Wards 1 to 4 of the Kochi Municipal Corporation.

District Collectors have been appointed as Principal Census Officers, while the Tahsildars of Udumbanchola and Attappady taluks and the Secretary of the Kochi Corporation have been designated as Charge Officers. Enumerators will collect data directly from households.

According to the release, the digital census will be conducted in two stages: the House Listing and Housing Census, followed by Population Enumeration.

Data collection will be carried out through mobile applications, marking a significant step towards modernisation.

A Census Monitoring and Management System web portal has been established to track progress in real time.

The pre-test aims to identify and address potential challenges related to digital tools and system design, ensuring smooth implementation of the nationwide census. Sample areas were chosen to represent diverse conditions, including remote, hilly, and coastal regions, as well as areas with connectivity issues and densely populated settlements.

Georgekutty P V, Joint Director of Census Operations, Kerala, urged the public to cooperate by providing accurate information to ensure the success of the pre-test.

Citizens were also given an opportunity for self-enumeration from November 1 to 7, 2025, while the pre-test will continue until the end of the month, the release added.

