e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Prez Kovind donates ₹20L to army hospital

Prez Kovind donates ₹20L to army hospital

india Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

NEW DELHI:

On the 21st anniversary of the Kargil War victory, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday donated Rs 20 lakh to the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) in Delhi, as a tribute to the soldiers who fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives in the war.

The money presented to the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), will be used to purchase equipment to help doctors and paramedics combat the Covid-19 pandemic effectively, a statement from the President’s office said.

“The President’s contribution to the Army Hospital has been made possible due to an exercise to economise expenditure in the Rashtrapati Bhavan and thus make more resources available to contain Covid-19. The President had earlier issued directions to reduce expenses by initiating a slew of measures in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. As a sequel to this initiative, he had earlier deferred the proposal to buy a limousine which was to be used for ceremonial occasions,” the statement said.

In his role as the supreme commander of the armed forces, the president’s gesture will boost the morale of the front-line Covid warriors of the Army hospital, it said.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of “Operation Vijay”, declaring victory over Pakistani forces, after the nearly three-month war on the icy heights of Kargil district of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The day is observed as “Kargil Vijay Diwas” to commemorate India’s victory in the war.

Prime Minister Narendra Mod also paid homage to the armed forces saying that the valour of the soldiers continues to inspire generations. “On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations,” the PM tweeted.

Union defence minister Rajanth Singh visited the National War Memorial in the Capital on the occasion. “I congratulate all Indian citizens on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The sacrifices made by soldiers, which helped us win the Kargil war, will always be a source of inspiration for the armed forces,” Singh said at a ceremony held to pay homage to the soldiers.

Union home minister Amit Shah said Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of India’s self-respect, unparalleled bravery and strong leadership.

“I bow to the bravehearts, who, with their indomitable courage, drove the enemy from the difficult hills of Kargil and waved the tricolour there again. The country is proud of the heroes of India who are dedicated to protecting the motherland,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

top news
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In