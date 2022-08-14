President Droupadi Murmu lauds India's achievements in tackling Covid: ‘Better than…’ | Top quotes

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of India's 76th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday. She lauded the citizens of the country for their amazing response in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ for the ‘Azadi ka Mahotsav’ celebration. The president also praised India's achievements in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, saying the efforts were better than those of many developed countries.

She further talked about reducing gender inequalities in India with women breaking many glass ceilings. The President commended Indian sportspersons, especially females, who brought laureates in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games. She said that daughters of India are climbing various heights these days from being fighter pilots to space scientists.

Here are top 5 quotes from President Murmu's maiden Independence Day eve address:

1. “This grand festival of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is going ahead with the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’. The Indian tricolours are fluttering in every nook and corner of the country.”

2. “In combating the pandemic, our achievements have been better than those of many developed countries. We are grateful to our scientists, doctors, nurses, paramedics & the staff associated with vaccination.”

3. “India's start-up ecosystem ranks high in the world. The success of start-ups in our country, especially the growing number of unicorns is a shining example of our industrial progress.”

4. “In most well-established democracies, women had to wage long struggles to get right to vote. But India adopted universal adult franchise right with the onset of the Republic. India can be credited to have helped world discover true potential of democracy.”

5. “India’s new-found confidence stems from the spirit of its youth, its farmers, and above all, its women. Gender inequalities are reducing and women are moving ahead, breaking many glass ceilings.”

