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Prez Murmu inaugurates tribal innovation initiatives at national ITDA conclave

President Murmu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensure inclusive development and said tribal communities must remain central to India’s journey

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 08:33 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday virtually inaugurated a series of tribal development initiatives, including 75 space labs in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) and a specialised training fab at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, as the Centre unveiled an ambitious roadmap to strengthen tribal governance institutions across the country.

President Droupadi Murmu speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the National Conclave on strengthening of Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) and Integrated Tribal Development Projects (ITDPs) at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi. (Office of Press Secretary to the President/ANI Photo)

The initiatives were launched during the National Conclave on Strengthening Integrated Tribal Development Agencies and Projects (ITDAs/ITDPs), organised by the Union ministry of tribal affairs at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The conclave brought together senior officials from tribal development agencies, state governments and the Centre to discuss institutional reforms aimed at improving service delivery in tribal areas.

In her address, President Murmu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensure inclusive development and said tribal communities must remain central to India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation. She also inaugurated a documentary film titled Sabse Door Sabse Pehle.

Also Read:Prez Murmu urges healthcare institutions to prioritise social responsibility

The ministry said the 75 space labs, spread across 18 states, have been established with financial support of about 12 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) under its corporate social responsibility programme. Developed under the guidance of ISRO-recognised agencies, the laboratories are expected to benefit around 50,000 tribal students by promoting hands-on learning in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.

Also Read:Prez pays tribute to Raghunath Murmu on his birth anniversary

The ministry also outlined plans to deploy artificial intelligence-based tools for monitoring, beneficiary tracking and grievance redressal under a governance framework aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability. The conclave concluded with the presentation of a national diagnostic framework for assessing 214 ITDAs across 17 states and Union territories and awards recognising top-performing agencies for excellence in service delivery and community outreach.

 
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