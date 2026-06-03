Prez Murmu inaugurates tribal innovation initiatives at national ITDA conclave

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday virtually inaugurated a series of tribal development initiatives, including 75 space labs in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) and a specialised training fab at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, as the Centre unveiled an ambitious roadmap to strengthen tribal governance institutions across the country.

President Droupadi Murmu speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the National Conclave on strengthening of Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) and Integrated Tribal Development Projects (ITDPs) at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi. (Office of Press Secretary to the President/ANI Photo)

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The initiatives were launched during the National Conclave on Strengthening Integrated Tribal Development Agencies and Projects (ITDAs/ITDPs), organised by the Union ministry of tribal affairs at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The conclave brought together senior officials from tribal development agencies, state governments and the Centre to discuss institutional reforms aimed at improving service delivery in tribal areas.

In her address, President Murmu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensure inclusive development and said tribal communities must remain central to India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation. She also inaugurated a documentary film titled Sabse Door Sabse Pehle.

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The ministry said the 75 space labs, spread across 18 states, have been established with financial support of about ₹12 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) under its corporate social responsibility programme. Developed under the guidance of ISRO-recognised agencies, the laboratories are expected to benefit around 50,000 tribal students by promoting hands-on learning in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the gathering, Union tribal affairs minister Jual Oram said the government was exploring a dedicated capacity-building framework for ITDA officials to equip them with modern governance skills, digital tools and exposure to best practices. He stressed the need for structural reforms in staffing, funding and accountability mechanisms within tribal development agencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the gathering, Union tribal affairs minister Jual Oram said the government was exploring a dedicated capacity-building framework for ITDA officials to equip them with modern governance skills, digital tools and exposure to best practices. He stressed the need for structural reforms in staffing, funding and accountability mechanisms within tribal development agencies. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Minister of state for tribal affairs Durgadas Uikey highlighted that flagship programmes such as the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan and PM-JANMAN have significantly expanded financial allocations to tribal regions, making stronger institutional capacity essential for effective last-mile delivery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Minister of state for tribal affairs Durgadas Uikey highlighted that flagship programmes such as the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan and PM-JANMAN have significantly expanded financial allocations to tribal regions, making stronger institutional capacity essential for effective last-mile delivery. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A key feature of the conclave was the presentation of a draft short-, medium- and long-term roadmap for strengthening ITDAs and ITDPs. Prepared after consultations across several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat, the roadmap focuses on human resources, fund utilisation, convergence of schemes, monitoring systems and technology-enabled governance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A key feature of the conclave was the presentation of a draft short-, medium- and long-term roadmap for strengthening ITDAs and ITDPs. Prepared after consultations across several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat, the roadmap focuses on human resources, fund utilisation, convergence of schemes, monitoring systems and technology-enabled governance. {{/usCountry}}

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The ministry also outlined plans to deploy artificial intelligence-based tools for monitoring, beneficiary tracking and grievance redressal under a governance framework aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability. The conclave concluded with the presentation of a national diagnostic framework for assessing 214 ITDAs across 17 states and Union territories and awards recognising top-performing agencies for excellence in service delivery and community outreach.

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