President Putin dials PM Modi, keeps him in the loop on Alaska meet with Trump

NEW DELHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to brief him on the summit with US President Donald Trump in Alaska, and the PM reiterated India’s support for all efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Russian President Vladimir Putin for a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi in 2021. (PTI)

This was the second phone conversation between Modi and Putin in ten days, and came against the backdrop of strains in the India-US relationship over the Trump administration’s criticism of New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian energy on the ground that it is helping finance the war in Ukraine.

“Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard,” Modi said in a social media post, adding that he looked forward to continued exchanges with the Russian leader.

Putin, who initiated the phone call, shared his assessment of his meeting with Trump in Alaska last Friday, according to a readout from the Indian government. Modi “underlined India’s consistent position for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue” and reiterated support for all efforts in this context, the readout said.

The two leaders discussed several issues related to bilateral cooperation to further strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia, and agreed to remain in close contact.

Modi’s remarks were in line with India’s stated position that dialogue and diplomacy are the only options for a peaceful resolution of the war in Ukraine. Modi, who has met and spoken with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has said a solution cannot be found on the battlefield and talks cannot succeed under the shadow of the gun.

The phone call came against the backdrop of White House trade adviser Peter Navarro’s criticism of India’s purchase of discounted Russian energy.

In an article in the Financial Times, Navarro argued that India is using dollars earned from trade with the US to finance its purchase of Russian crude, which is “refined and resold around the world by Indian profiteers in league with silent Russian partners”.

Navarro also contended that Russia “pockets hard currency to fund its war machine in Ukraine”, and criticised India’s import policies, including “high tariffs and trade barriers”. He was also critical of India’s reliance on Russian military hardware.

Trump recently imposed a 25% punitive tariff on Indian goods over the purchase of Russian oil, which is in addition to a 25% reciprocal tariff that took effect earlier this month.

The external affairs ministry has said that the sourcing of India’s energy needs is guided by what is on offer in the markets and the prevailing global circumstances. It has also said that purchases of energy and military hardware are shaped by national security.

The external affairs ministry has also defended India-Russia relations as a “steady and time-tested partnership” that should not be seen through the prism of a third country.

During their phone call on August 8, Modi and Putin had doubled down on the bilateral relationship and pledged to deepen their strategic ties. That phone conversation was held a day after National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met Putin and other senior Russian officials in Moscow, with both sides reiterating their commitment to the bilateral strategic partnership.

Russia accounts for almost 60% of the inventory of India’s armed forces and has become one of the largest suppliers of energy to India, providing 35% of its needs in the first half of 2025.

India has also criticised the US and the European Union for singling out New Delhi at a time when other countries buying Russian energy haven’t faced penalties from the Trump administration.