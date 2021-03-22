IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Priced at 498-500 per share, Barbeque Nation IPO to open on Wednesday
Barbeque Nation Hospitality is backed by private equity investor CX Partners and renowned stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investment firm Alchemy Capital.(Photo via Twitter)
Barbeque Nation Hospitality is backed by private equity investor CX Partners and renowned stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investment firm Alchemy Capital.(Photo via Twitter)
india news

Priced at 498-500 per share, Barbeque Nation IPO to open on Wednesday

The three-day public issue will conclude on March 26, according to the company.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:11 PM IST

Casual dining chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality on Monday fixed a price band of 498-500 per share for its initial share sale, which will open for public subscription on March 24.

The three-day public issue will conclude on March 26, according to the company.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality is backed by private equity investor CX Partners and renowned stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investment firm Alchemy Capital.

The initial public offer comprises a fresh issue of shares worth 180 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 54,57,470 equity shares.

Equity shares aggregating up to 2 crore has been reserved for eligible employees.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch 453 crore.

The company has already raised 150 crore through a pre-IPO placement from Xponentia Capital and Jubilant Foodworks.

Proceeds from the issue will be utilised to fund the company's capital expenditure for expansion and opening of new restaurants besides, prepayment or repayment of certain borrowings and expenses related to general corporate purposes.

The company is promoted by Sayaji Hotels, Sayaji Housekeeping Services, Kayum Dhanani, Raoof Dhanani and Suchitra Dhanani and is backed by CX Partners, which made its first investment in 2013 and again in 2015. 

The promoters hold 60.24 per cent, CX Partners owns 33.79 per cent and Jhunjhunwala's investment firm Alchemy Capital holds 2.05 per cent of the company.

The total operating revenue of the company in FY20 was 850.8 crore and the CAGR from FY17 to FY20 was at 19.5 per cent.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality, which filed preliminary papers in February last year, received Sebi's approval in July 2020 to float the IPO.

The issue is being managed by IIFL Securities, Axis Capital, Ambit Capital and SBI Capital Markets. 

Barbeque Nation Hospitality, owns and operates Barbeque Nation Restaurants. 

It also operates Toscano restaurants and UBQ by Barbeque Nation Restaurant.

As of December 2020, Barbeque Nation Hospitality operates 147 outlets across India and six outlets across three countries -- UAE, Oman and Malaysia.

Earlier in 2017, the company had filed IPO papers with Sebi seeking to raise 700 crore. However, the regulator kept the processing of the company's proposed IPO in abeyance "pending regulatory action for past violations" and finally approved the IPO plan in January 2018.

Although, the company could not launch the initial share-sale due to adverse market conditions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
barbeque nation
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The government has amended rules which allows people to use their Aadhaar number for know-your-customer (KYC) requirement even if their current address does not match with the address mentioned in their Aadhaar card.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
The government has amended rules which allows people to use their Aadhaar number for know-your-customer (KYC) requirement even if their current address does not match with the address mentioned in their Aadhaar card.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
india news

Last date to link Aadhaar card and PAN on March 31. Details here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:22 PM IST
  • Here is how you can link Aadhaar card to PAN using the income tax department’s portal, though SMS or manually
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP led panel won 25 out of 30 seats in the municipal elections in Panaji.(Image via Twitter)
The BJP led panel won 25 out of 30 seats in the municipal elections in Panaji.(Image via Twitter)
india news

Goa municipal election results 2021: What we know so far

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:18 PM IST
  • The Bharatiya Janata Party- (BJP) led panel won 25 out of 30 seats in the municipal elections in Panaji.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(HT PHOTO.)
Representational Image(HT PHOTO.)
india news

Saradha scam: CBI carries out searches at offices of three SEBI officials

Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:55 PM IST
The Supreme Court had handed over the Saradha chit fund scam probe to the CBI and asked the state governments concerned to provide all logistical help to the agency team investigating the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
india news

'Vision of self-reliance India is dependent on water connectivity,' says PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Union minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and chief minister of Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also part of the event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand chief minister Rawat urged people he met in the last few days to get tested for Covid-19. (PTI Photo)
Uttarakhand chief minister Rawat urged people he met in the last few days to get tested for Covid-19. (PTI Photo)
india news

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat tests positive for Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Tirath Singh Rawat met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda at his residence in the national capital on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stan Swamy. (HT file)
Stan Swamy. (HT file)
india news

Bhima Koregaon case: NIA court refuses bail to Stan Swamy

By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Swamy had moved bail plea in November last year, claiming that he has been falsely implicated due to the nature of his writings about caste and land struggles of the people in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barbeque Nation Hospitality is backed by private equity investor CX Partners and renowned stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investment firm Alchemy Capital.(Photo via Twitter)
Barbeque Nation Hospitality is backed by private equity investor CX Partners and renowned stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investment firm Alchemy Capital.(Photo via Twitter)
india news

Priced at 498-500 per share, Barbeque Nation IPO to open on Wednesday

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:11 PM IST
The three-day public issue will conclude on March 26, according to the company.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pedestrian walks past a wall mural depicting frontline Covid-19 coronavirus warriors wearing face masks along a road.(AFP)
A pedestrian walks past a wall mural depicting frontline Covid-19 coronavirus warriors wearing face masks along a road.(AFP)
india news

Over 84% of India's daily Covid-19 cases reported from 6 states

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:58 PM IST
  • India reported 46,951 new infections between Sunday and Monday morning, the highest so far this year, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 11,646,081, according to the health ministry’s dashboard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Raut. (HT Photo)
Sanjay Raut. (HT Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Sanjay Raut warns against President's rule in Maharashtra

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP MLA Atanasio Monserrate’s hand-picked members swept the Panaji municipal polls. (ANI FILE PHOTO)
BJP MLA Atanasio Monserrate’s hand-picked members swept the Panaji municipal polls. (ANI FILE PHOTO)
india news

BJP-backed panel sweeps corporation polls in Goa’s Panaji

By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:38 PM IST
The BJP’s gamble to back the panel set up by newly inducted Atanasio Monserrate at the cost of the party’s old guard paid off spectacularly in the municipal elections in Panaji with the panel winning 25 of the 30 seats
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress legislators demonstrating with food grains demanding MSP for farmers. (HT PHOTO)
Congress legislators demonstrating with food grains demanding MSP for farmers. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Bihar Congress unit proposes district-level dharna on farmers’ issues

By Subhash Pathak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:15 PM IST
The Congress plans to hold four to five regional level farmers’ conclave next month before holding a mega rally at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan to highlight the shortcomings of the new farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MLA Chandrikaben Baria(ANI)
Congress MLA Chandrikaben Baria(ANI)
india news

Gujarat: Congress MLA asks party workers to pelt stones at BJP candidates' homes

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:14 PM IST
The by-election for the Morva Hadaf seat is slated to be held on April 17
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio. (File photo)
Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio. (File photo)
india news

Nagaland begins integrated settled farming project

By Alice Yhoshü
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:49 AM IST
The pilot project has been launched at Boke-Botsa under Kohima district, where eight departments and a public undertaking are converging for the first time to work with the village community
READ FULL STORY
Close
ANI file photo
ANI file photo
india news

4 terrorists killed, army personnel injured in J-K’s Shopian encounter

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:10 AM IST
The gunbattle lasted for a couple of hours as the terrorists refused to surrender, PTI reported citing police personnel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An IAF fighter jet seen flying in the backdrop of the snow-covered mountain, in Ladakh (File Photo) (ANI)
An IAF fighter jet seen flying in the backdrop of the snow-covered mountain, in Ladakh (File Photo) (ANI)
india news

Next round of India-China talks looks positive on Gogra-Hot Springs

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Indian military commanders have noted the Chinese effort to invest heavily in significant surveillance capabilities along the border with battle-ready force in depth areas
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP