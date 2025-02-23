Menu Explore
Priest burns to death at Rohini temple: Cops

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 23, 2025 06:13 AM IST

The deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) said that a heater was found to be in operation inside the room at the time of the incident.

A 65-year-old priest was charred to death after a fire broke out at the Surya Mandir in Prem Nagar in Rohini district, north Delhi on Saturday morning, police said.

Police said that the four witness of the incident raised no suspicion in connection with the priest's death. (Representative Image/Shutterstock)
Police said that the four witness of the incident raised no suspicion in connection with the priest's death. (Representative Image/Shutterstock)

The victim was identified as Pandit Banwari Lal Sharma.

“The Prem Nagar police station received a call and a team and the fire brigade immediately reached the spot and doused the fire. Pandit Banwari Lal Sharma, was found trapped inside and was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors. It was found that a heater was in operation inside the room at the time of the incident,” said Amit Goel, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini).

“No suspicion was raised by four witnesses, including two family members of the victim, the caller, and one neighbour. The cause of fire is being ascertained. The post-mortem of the deceased has been conducted,” said the DCP.


