19-year-old burnt to death in Gurugram car collision, blaze

A 19-year-old woman was burnt to death after getting trapped in her car that caught fire following a collision with a stationary truck near Wazirpur on Pataudi Road, fire and police officers said on Sunday. The charred remains of the car. (HT Photo)

The deceased’s husband, who was in the driver’s seat, was rescued with injuries, they added.

The deceased was identified as Neelu Devi, who was from Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh. Her husband, identified as Pawan Kumar, 26, is currently under treatment and officials said his condition is stable.

The couple was a resident of Farrukhnagar.

The driver of the truck fled the spot soon after the collision, police said.

According to investigators, the accident took place at around 1.10am on Sunday when the couple was returning to their home from Gurugram.

Initial inquiry found that the Maruti Suzuki Alto collided with the stationary truck due to poor visibility, fire officers said.

The collision soon led to a fire engulfing the car.

While locals rushed to the passengers’ aid, they could only rescue the man, as the woman, sitting in the passenger seat, was stuck under the mangled roof and door.

Pawan Kumar was rushed to Civil Hospital in Sector 10 A.

“They had tried to pull out the woman seated beside the driver but failed as the entire left portion of the car, including the doors and roof, had got mangled which had got her trapped and was burned alive,” said Lalit Kumar, fire officer of Manesar fire station.

Kumar said that they had received the fire alert of the incident at 1.12am soon after which a fire tender was rushed to the spot which doused the fire and recovered the woman’s body.

“We later retrieved the body and handed it over to the police for further legal action. The fire could have broken out due to a fuel pipeline leakage,” he added.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said, “The left side of the car was damaged due to which the woman could not be pulled out on time.”

The body was sent for autopsy.

While an FIR is yet to be lodged, police said they are trying to trace the truck driver.

In a separate incident, a truck carrying stone chips overturned and caught fire near Kherki Daula toll plaza on NH-48 early Sunday morning while trying to avoid a collision, police said.

The accident took place around 3.05am, investigators said.

According to police, the Rajasthan-registered truck toppled while swerving to evade another vehicle.

It then caught fire due to an electrical short circuit. Commuters managed to pull out the driver, Hans Raj, before the flames engulfed the vehicle, fire officials said.

Fire station officer (Manesar) Lalit Kumar said the driver sustained bruises, cuts, and burn injuries.

“He was rushed to the Civil Hospital for treatment. A fire tender was sent to the spot and doused the flames,” the fire official said.

Police later removed the truck from the main carriageway towards Delhi to clear the traffic jam, they added.