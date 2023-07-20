PM Modi checks on Sonia Gandhi during brief conversation in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi engaged in a brief conversation on Thursday in the Lok Sabha chamber. (File Photo)

The brief interaction took place just before the beginning of the Parliament monsoon session. Just as the House session commenced, the prime minister walked up to Sonia Gandhi and inquired about her health and well-being, to which Gandhi reportedly replied, “I am fine.”

This came after a chartered plane with Sonia Gandhi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on board, made an emergency landing at Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal on Tuesday evening.

According to a member of parliament, Sonia Gandhi, who was seated right next to West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was heard telling the latter that “the only issue to discuss here is Manipur”.

In the all-party meeting that took place on Wednesday, convened by the government to address their concerns ahead of the Parliament session, the Opposition demanded a discussion on Manipur violence.

Pressing concern surrounding Manipur has gained new traction after a viral video of two women paraded naked emerged with opposition leaders have also moved suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the “prime minister’s silence on the ongoing violence in Manipur”.

Addressing the media ahead of the Monsoon Session, PM Modi condemned the sexual atrocities in Manipur. In an interaction with the media, he said his heart was filled with anguish over the horrific video. “What happened can never be forgiven, guilty will not be spared,” Modi said.

Ahead of the session, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said PM Modi has time to attend the meeting of the National Democratic Alliance but has no time to visit Manipur.