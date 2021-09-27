Prime Minister Modi returns to India after 3-day power packed US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in India on Sunday afternoon after his three-day visit to the United States, which saw him deliver a keynote address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and also attend a series of crucial meetings with US president Joe Biden, vice president Kamala Harris and premiers of the Quad countries.

Prime Minister Modi was greeted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, party general secretaries Arun Singh and Tarun Chugh, former health minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, and senior party functionaries outside the airport.

Addressing the felicitation ceremony organized to welcome the Prime Minister, BJP President J.P Nadda said, “During his visit to America, our illustrious Prime Minister has played India’s danka in the whole world, introducing the whole world to the idea of India.”

The BJP president further said that on the occasion of the 105th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in the UNGA on Saturday, the Prime Minister introduced the whole world to his principles of Integral Humanism and Antyodaya, which is the basic foundation of the governance of the Indian government. “He also put the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’ on the world stage,” he added.

Nadda said that Modi has not only made 130 crore citizens of the country feel proud but has also increased the value of the countrymen by bringing back 157 artefacts from India belonging to different periods.

Sharing photographs of the Prime Minister greeting the public who had gathered at the airport, he tweeted, “People were eagerly waiting since morning to see and greet their beloved Hon. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his return from US visit. Huge cheering and enthusiasm.”

The Prime Minister’s US visit concluded on a high note, during which he said he had had “productive bilateral and multilateral engagements” and expressed confidence that the relationship between India and the US will grow even stronger. Ahead of his return from the United States, the Prime Minister tweeted, “Over the last few days, have had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements, interaction with CEOs and the UN address. I am confident the India-USA relationship will grow even stronger in the years to come. Our rich people-to-people linkages are among our strongest assets.”

A government official told HT that PM Modi had 20 meetings in his 65-hour stay in the United States. PM Modi addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, attended the first in-person Quad summit meeting, and held bilateral and multilateral engagements, including with US President Joe Biden, US vice president Kamala Harris and his Australian and Japanese counterparts—Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga—respectively.

The US visit marked the first visit of the Prime Minister beyond the neighbourhood since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi, said the Prime Minister’s US visit was a “landmark” and foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla described the trip as “very successful”.