‘AI is a dynamic issue, public should be alert on new tech’: Modi at Smart India Hackathon finale

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking to participants at the 2023 Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon on Tuesday, said that Artificial Intelligence was a dynamic issue and the public has to be alert on the new technology. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets during an interaction with the participants of Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon, 2023 via video conferencing. (ANI Photo)

Addressing the issue of deepfakes, Modi said, “This (Artificial Intelligence) is a very dynamic issue. If one solution is brought in, the mischievous people will find another way... We have to be very alert on any new technology. It can be very useful if used within rules, but if it is used in the wrong way, it can create a lot of problems. Deep fake videos look completely real... Hence we need to be more alert before believing any photo or video. India is working on creating a global framework for AI.”

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Modi said that he was taking constant updates about the students throughout the day and had been waiting to speak to them since Tuesday morning. “I was waiting to talk to all of you since morning. I took updates about you during the day. You all work hard at the Smart India Hackathon but I get the opportunity to learn as well. This is the reason I try to interact with you all whenever there is a Smart India Hackathon.”

Attending the event, taking place in Ahmedabad, through video conferencing, Modi talked about several issues ranging from the space-tech economy to the transformational phase of Indian Railways.

Modi said, “Indian Railways is going through its transformational phase. The Central Govt is spending thousands of crores on this and our focus is also on logistics. Your innovation will be of great help. I felt good seeing students from Bangladesh in your team. We have started a 'Study in India' program for students from foreign countries to come to India for higher studies.”

Speaking about the success of India's moon mission Chandrayaan-3, Modi said, “Because of Chandrayaan-3, India could land on the Moon. It has changed India's perception across the globe. The coming decade is going to be essential for the space-tech economy.”

Modi also spoke to the students about the workings of developing an IoT-based system for the Indian Railway Cargo.

Talking about India's capability in terms of technology, Modi said that the country's goal should be that India doesn't have to import any technology. He added that the world was confident that India could provide low-cost, quality, sustainable solutions to global challenges.

He further said that the problem-solving ability of young innovators and their ingenuity to address complex challenges was remarkable.