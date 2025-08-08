A prime suspect in the murder of a Tamil Nadu special sub inspector (SSI) was shot dead by the police on Thursday after he allegedly attacked a police officer in an attempt to escape, officers aware of the matter said. Prime suspect in TN cop murder case shot dead by police

According to police, a team of cops nabbed the deceased, M Manikandan, on Thursday from an isolated place near the private farm in Gudimangalam village of Tiruppur district where he, his brother and their father fatally attacked SSI Shanmugavel during a drunken brawl on August 5.

Officials said a special investigation team then took the suspect near the Upparu Dam at Chikkanu, close to Gudimangalam, to retrieve the murder weapon when he allegedly attempted to escape.

“The suspect attacked (sub inspector) SI Saravanakumar with the same sickle that he used to murder SSI Shanmugavel and attempted to escape. We warned him, but he didn’t put his weapon down and came to attack the police team. In self defence, police had to open fire,” a police officer said on condition of anonymity, adding that Manikandan died on the spot. His body was taken to the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination, the officer added.

Shanmugavel (57), on patrol duty at around 11pm on August 5, rushed to a private farm upon receiving information about a drunken brawl between Moorthy, his elder son Manikandan and his younger son Thangapandi –– all residents of Moongilthozhuvu near Gudimangalam, Tamil Nadu (west zone) inspector general of police (IGP) T Senthil Kumar said.

After reaching the farm with constable Azhaguraja, the SSI found found Moorthy injured after a fight with his two sons. While trying to settle the dispute, the father and his two sons allegedly tried to attack the cops, the IGP said, adding that Manikandan fatally attacked the SSI with a sickle as the officers were trying to escape.

The ruling DMK’s ally Congress criticised the extra judicial killing. “Encounters, custodial deaths and torture are all unprofessional policing,” said Congress MP Karti Chidambaram. Another Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil questioned, “The murder of an SSI in the line of duty is deeply saddening, and no words can truly console the family. But does that justify another cold-blooded murder by the State, without even ascertaining what really happened?”.

Six special police teams were formed to trace and nab Moorthy, who had two criminal offences pending against him and his two sons: Manikandan and Thangapandi, who had four cases pending against them, each, the IGP said.

Thangapandian and Moorthy, all workers at the farm belonging to AIADMK legislator C Mahendran, have already surrendered before the police on August 6.