e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / India News / Prisoner shot dead in Bihar jail, 5 hurt

Prisoner shot dead in Bihar jail, 5 hurt

The deceased was identified as Manish Teliya. Teliya, who was in his early twenties, was brought to the jail less than a year ago after he was arrested in a case of loot, police sources said.

india Updated: Jan 04, 2020 00:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hajipur
An undertrial prisoner was shot dead inside the district jail here in Vaishali district on Friday while at least five other inmates were injured in a clash that followed, an official said.
An undertrial prisoner was shot dead inside the district jail here in Vaishali district on Friday while at least five other inmates were injured in a clash that followed, an official said.
         

An undertrial prisoner was shot dead inside the district jail here in Vaishali district on Friday while at least five other inmates were injured in a clash that followed, an official said.

It is suspected that he was killed by one of the five injured prisoners.

“A pistol and some cartridges have been recovered. Further investigations are on,” said district magistrate Udita Singh who reached the jail along with other senior police officials after being informed about the incident.

The deceased was identified as Manish Teliya. Teliya, who was in his early twenties, was brought to the jail less than a year ago after he was arrested in a case of loot, police sources said.

The inmates went berserk after the incident and five inmates were injured in the clash that ensued, officials said.

The five injured inmates were admitted to a hospital where a large police contingent has been deployed, the officials said.

Officials are awaiting clearance from the doctors to record statements of the injured to get a clue about how the weapon found its way inside the jail, who procured it and what was the provocation behind the attack.

Meanwhile, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi and state Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesman Chitaranjan Gagan came out with statements expressing alarm over the incident.

They also accused the chief minister Nitish Kumar-led government of capitulation before law-breakers.

tags
top news
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
Kia Motors hikes prices of Seltos by up to ₹35,000
Kia Motors hikes prices of Seltos by up to ₹35,000
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news