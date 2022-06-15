Home / India News / Prithvi-II missile tested successfully, says govt
“A successful training launch of a short-range ballistic missile, Prithvi-II was carried out on June 15, at approximately 1930 hrs from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, Odisha,” defence the ministry said in a brief statement.
India on Wednesday successfully carried out the night launch of Prithvi-II short range ballistic missile from an integrated test range in Odisha.
India on Wednesday successfully carried out the night launch of Prithvi-II short range ballistic missile from an integrated test range in Odisha. (Representative use)
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 11:59 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi

India on Wednesday successfully carried out the night launch of Prithvi-II short range ballistic missile from an integrated test range in Odisha.

The defence ministry said the missile was test-fired around 7:30 pm.

It said the test validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.

“A successful training launch of a short-range ballistic missile, Prithvi-II was carried out on June 15, at approximately 1930 hrs from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, Odisha,” the ministry said in a brief statement.

“The missile is a proven system and is capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision,” it said.

The ministry further added: “The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.”

