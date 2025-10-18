Privacy concerns among IIT-B students after alumnus caught filming outside washroom: 'Now we know why...'

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay was allegedly caught recording a video outside a hostel washroom on October 12, students at the institute told Hindustan Times. Privacy fears rise at IIT-B after alumnus caught filming outside hostel washroom (Representative image/HT Photo)

The incident took place at hostel number 14, and the alumnus was handed over to Powai police by the institute’s security staff. Students said the police had not taken further action as no formal complaint was filed by IIT-B.

“He was a regular visitor to the campus. Now, we know why he was seen here so often,” a student said on condition of anonymity.

Students also claimed that when police checked the alumnus’ phone, they found hundreds of similar videos stored on the device. Neither IIT-B administration nor the Powai police, however, confirmed these claims.

The incident has sparked concerns among current students over privacy breaches and security lapses on campus. “I feel the incident was a direct violation of my privacy and security,” a student said, requesting anonymity. “We are seeking detailed information from the institute regarding the action taken in the case.”

Man used Alumni ID card to enter The alumnus had recently completed his master’s degree at IIT Bombay and was reportedly using his official alumni ID card to access the campus.

According to students, a student caught him red-handed recording the video outside the washroom and raised an alarm.

“We nabbed the person and handed him over to the institute’s security officer, assuming action will be taken against him,” the student said.

IIT-B and police respond “After students brought the matter to our attention, our security officers handed over the person to the Powai police. The matter is under investigation with Powai police,” an IIT-B spokesperson told HT.

“Our initial information suggests that he is not a student of IIT Bombay,” the spokesperson added. Sources at the institute, however, confirmed that the individual was an alumnus.

Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police (zone 10), confirmed the incident and said the alumnus was handed over to the Powai police. “But since there was no objection or complaint from the IIT authorities or anyone else, no first information report was registered and no arrest was made.”

With inputs from Megha Sood