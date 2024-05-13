Health officials in Kolar district on Sunday seized a scanning machine and sealed the scanning room of a private hospital that was allegedly used to determine the sex of a foetus, according to officials familiar with the matter. Private hospital in Karnataka under scanner over foeticide

An official from the district health department said that the medical staff of Sanjana hospital in Malur town, Kolar district, had allegedly conducted a sex determination test with the consent the couple - Murugesh Nayak (36) and Anitha Murugesh (32), residents of KGF, on May 6.

When the couple allegedly learnt that the foetus was female, the staff allegedly gave them a pill claiming that it would change the sex of the fetus for a fee of ₹75,000. Anitha allegedly miscarried on May 8, which led to the discovery that the foetus was allegedly male, the official quoted Murugesh as stating.

The couple filed a complaint with the taluk health officer against the hospital on May 8. The couple has accused the hospital of inducing abortion without their consent.

Kolar district health officer Dr Jagadeesh said: “The victim alleged that the doctor had advised her to take a pill to change the sex of the foetus. However, there is no documentary evidence for this claim. The records of the hospital were scrutinised, revealing discrepancies. Documents were not properly handled in the scanning department. Besides, the CCTV camera is not functional. We have seized the machines and sealed the scanning section.”

He further said that the department is investigating the pill that was administered and also whether similar incidents took place previously. “A notice has been issued to the hospital, giving them seven days to respond. Legal action will be initiated accordingly,” he added.

District health department officials swiftly took action, sealing the scanning room of Sanjana Hospital and confiscated the scanning machines. An inquiry was initiated by the district health officer.

Reacting to the allegations, Dr Mohan Raj of Sanjana Hospital said: “We did not conduct any such scans or treatments on the couple. Conducting such tests is an offence. If the couple is in possession of any such records, they are encouraged to provide them.”