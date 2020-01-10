e-paper
Home / India News / Privatisation will strengthen civil aviation sector: Puri

Privatisation will strengthen civil aviation sector: Puri

Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is hopeful that aviation sector will get a boost from privatisation.

india Updated: Jan 10, 2020 10:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation (Independent Charge) and Commerce & Industry Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.
Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation (Independent Charge) and Commerce & Industry Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (PTI)
         

Privatisation will strengthen the civil aviation sector and help in its expansion, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said.  “This sector provides opportunities for not just players within the country but outside. We are currently in the process of privatisation programme for our flight carriers,” he said. 

“Privatisation will strengthen the aviation sector and will contribute in its expansion both in short and medium term,” Puri said at the curtain raiser event here for the upcoming WINGS INDIA 2020, the country’s latest edition of civil aviation exhibition to be held in Hyderabad in March.

