Privilege notice in Rajya Sabha against TMC MP Dola Sen’s remarks on deputy speaker

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member in the Rajya Sabha on Monday gave notice of privilege against Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen, over her remarks against deputy chairperson Harivansh for allowing BJP MP Roopa Ganguly to speak on the Birbhum killings during Zero Hour last week.

Two more BJP MPs are also likely to move a similar notice, seeking action against the TMC lawmaker for her “contemptuous” remarks on the deputy chairman.

“The TMC MP in a video post said the deputy chairperson functioned as a BJP worker by allowing Ganguly to speak,” a person familiar with the matter said, seeking anonymity.

Last week, Ganguly broke down in the House while speaking on the violence in West Bengal’s Birbhum district in which nine people were charred to death when houses were set ablaze in Botgui village late on March 21, in what is suspected to be the violent fallout of the murder of a ruling TMC panchayat official Bhadu Sheikh.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned within minutes of the house convening on Monday after the chairperson did not admit notices by opposition members to take up a discussion on the issues of price rise, strike called by various trade unions and atrocities against Dalits in Rajasthan.

Soon after the listed papers were tabled, Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu said he has received notices from members. “I have decided not to admit them,” he said. As the opposition members protested the decision, Naidu adjourned the House for an hour. Later, the opposition said they were disappointed that the issue of price rise could not be discussed.