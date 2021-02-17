'Priya Ramani stood up for all who screamed #MeToo': Twitter exults

Acknowledging a woman's right to put her grievance even after decades, a Delhi court today acquitted journalist Priya Ramani in a criminal defamation case filed by former minister MJ Akbar. Ramani has accused Akbar of sexual misconduct.

“The right of reputation cannot be protected at the cost of the right to dignity; the right of reputation can't be weighed over the right of the life of a woman,” noted the court.

In an article for Vogue India in 2017, Ramani detailed the ways of her former boss, whom she termed a “sexual predator”. The article did not mention her boss by name. A year later, in 2018, Ramani named MJ Akbar, her former boss, in a tweet, accusing him, of sexual harassment.

‘It feels amazing, it really does. I feel vindicated on behalf of all the women who have ever spoken out against sexual harassment. Sexual harassment has got the attention it deserves. Despite the fact that it was me, the victim, who had to stand up in court as the accused. I thank everyone who stood by me, especially my two witnesses who came to court and testitfied on my behalf. I thank the court for this verdict," said Ramani, after the acquittal.

Soon after the verdict, Twitter erupted in applause for Ramani, hailing her courage and showing a way forward for other women.

Here are a few reactions.

Judge in Priya Ramani case said a victim is free to talk about her sexual harassment



At any time, even decades later

On any medium, even if not a police complaint#Metoo 1

Sexual harassers: 0 — Anoo Bhuyan (@AnooBhu) February 17, 2021

“This is what it feels like to smash the patriarchy!” #PriyaRamani ❤️🌻 pic.twitter.com/FOULcuJbyz — Natasha Badhwar (@natashabadhwar) February 17, 2021

Priya Ramani and Rebecca John. The smiles say it alllllllll. It’s no longer ⁦@mjakbar⁩ versus Priya Ramani. Its about them and all of us who believed in the power of truth pic.twitter.com/jFmSmX7qwQ — Harinder Baweja (@shammybaweja) February 17, 2021

A milestone for #metooindia.



Not everyone has the sheer strength and resolve, the means, and the support to go through this. #PriyaRamani stood up for each one of you who screamed #MeToo.



Shout out to a terrific Rebecca John and @samar11 for being there. — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) February 17, 2021

The reputation of men is maintained by silencing women. — Omair Ahmad (@OmairTAhmad) February 17, 2021

Acquitted, after standing https://t.co/AxjPHglIaK this trial with a steady heart and faith in the justice system. #PriyaRamani, fighting the good fight. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DeKrBq5ig4 — Nilanjana Roy (@nilanjanaroy) February 17, 2021

Applause and respect for Becky John, one of the heroines we love and need!



And time to celebrate #PriyaRamani's win -- but also to make sure that women and other victims can speak the truth of their experiences without fear of crim def cases or silencing. pic.twitter.com/1HOtt7uewa — Nilanjana Roy (@nilanjanaroy) February 17, 2021

Just to put things in perspective, we're rejoicing that Priya wasn't punished for her truth. That's how dire it is. This is a victory & it's an emotional moment. It's also a time to urge courts to take a harder look at how defamation suits are used as weapons to intimidate women — #MeTooIndia (@IndiaMeToo) February 17, 2021

Hailing the verdict, #MeTooIndia, a platform that amplifies voices from #MeToo, turged the courts to take a closer look at how defamation suits are used to shut up women.