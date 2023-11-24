Priyank Kharge slams BJP over EC notice to Rahul: ‘He didn't take any name'

Congress leader and party president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge on Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Election Commission's notice to Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that Gandhi “did not mention any name”.

Priyank Kharge (ANI)

“He (Rahul Gandhi) didn't mention anybody's name. He just said 'panauti'. So if people think the PM is a ‘panauti’ then it is up to them…Why is the BJP so hassled by the use of this word?” Kharge questioned, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Earlier, Mallikarjun Kharge said the party would reply to the EC's notice, adding that it is “not a big deal”. "There has not been any such severe commentary on anyone. But since the elections are going on, hype is being created. We will reply to the notice... The way they are trying to scare in the elections today is not right. If they want to save the democracy, then they should give a level playground. Instead, ED, CBI, etc are being used,” he told ANI.

On Thursday, the poll panel issued a show-cause notice to the Congress leader over his ‘jaibkatra’ (pickpocket), ‘panauti’ (bad omen), and loan-waiver jibes at PM Modi during a rally. Issuing a statement, the EC said, “It is alleged that comparing a prime minister to a ‘jaibkatra’ (pickpocket) and using the word ‘panauti’ is unbecoming of a very senior leader of a national political party. Further, the allegation of grant of waivers of ₹14,00,000 crore for the past nine years, is asserted by the BJP, as not borne out on facts.” The EC further asked Gandhi to appear before it on November 25. This came after the BJP moved the ECI against Gandhi's remarks.

What Rahul Gandhi said

Addressing a poll rally on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi took a ‘pickpocket’ dig at PM Modi. “The pickpocket never comes alone, there are three people. One comes from the front, one from the back, and one from the distance."

He added, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi's job is to divert your attention. He comes on TV from the front and distracts the public by raising topics of Hindu-Muslim, demonetization, and GST. Meanwhile, Adani comes from behind and takes the money.”

(With inputs from agencies)