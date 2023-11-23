BJP files complaint over Rahul Gandhi’s comments about Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed another complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “panauti (bad omen)” and “jaibkatra (pickpocket)” at a public rally in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Barmer. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting in Rajasthan. (ANI)

The BJP called Gandhi’s comments a vicious abuse, character assassination, and an attempt to mislead the public.

Gandhi allegedly called Modi “panauti” while referring to his presence at the cricket World Cup final that India lost on Sunday.

“To even remotely suggest that the Prime Minister of India can be ill omen ‘PANAUTI’ is highly reprehensible and condemnable,” the BJP said. It added that victory in a game is not a function of who is watching, but the strengths of the individual teams.

The BJP in its complaint referred to Gandhi’s comments about waiving off loans of billionaires. It added that Modi has not waived off any loans and instead banks are required to make provisions for Non-Performing Assets (NPA) as per the Reserve Bank of India’s mandate.

The BJP has cited section 123(4) (corrupt practices in relation to publication of false statements) of the Representation of People Act, 1951, sections 171G (false statements in connection with an election), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 499 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with the model code of conduct.

A BJP delegation filed the complaint with the chief election commissioner in person on Wednesday.

