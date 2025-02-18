Priyanka Chaturvedi slams ‘paid trolls’ after Supreme Court raps Ranveer Allahbadia: 'Who were going after me…'

Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday, shortly after the Supreme Court's strong words against Ranveer Allahbadia during a hearing, hit out at those who trolled her for criticising the influencer over his alleged distasteful comments during a YouTube show 'India's Got Latent'. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi(PTI)

“All these cheap and paid trolls of the celeb influencers who were going after me should now hear what the SC has had to say about the content dished out by such content creators,” Priyanka Chaturvedi posted on X.

Last week, the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said she would raise YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remark as a ‘judge’ at the show with the parliamentary standing committee on information technology.

“I will be raising the issue regarding the show called India’s Got Latent as a member in the standing committee of IT& Communication for the kind of vulgar , blasphemous content that is passed off as comedy. We need to set boundaries since these platforms influence young minds and they are passing off absolute rubbish as content. The language used by Ranveer Allahabadia which was also actively encouraged by others on that ‘comedy panel’ is unacceptable,” she had said in a post on X.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted Ranveer Allahbadia protection from arrest in multiple FIRs and also strongly criticised him for the remarks.

Infuriated over Ranveer Allahbadia’s comments, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said, “...there is something dirty in his mind which has been vomited on the YouTube show.”

However, the apex court granted him relief, agreeing to the submissions of senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing the influencer, that he be protected from any coercive action. Moreover, he is receiving death threats, the advocate said.

Reacting to the Supreme Court's strong observations, Bombay high court lawyer Abha Singh said, “I am glad that Supreme Court has come out strongly against the comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia. The SC has rightly that his comments have made mothers, daughters, and children ashamed. The SC has, of course, given him interim protection but has directed the comedian to cooperate with the investigation.”

Besides granting him protection from any coercive action in FIRs lodged in Mumbai and Guwahati, the Supreme Court also said no further FIRs shall be lodged against Ranveer Allahbadia for his comments during India's Got Latent show.

The top court also restrained Allahbadia and his associate influencers on the controversial YouTube show from airing any other episode till further orders.

The court directed him to deposit his passport at the Thane police station and said he shall not leave the country without the court's prior permission.

The bench also directed Allahbadia to cooperate in the probe of the FIRs lodged at Maharashtra and Assam.