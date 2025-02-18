Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India's Got Latent row: Supreme Court protects Ranveer Allahbadia from arrest, bars him from doing shows

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Feb 18, 2025 12:13 PM IST

Ranveer Allahbadia received interim protection from arrest by the Supreme Court regarding his obscene comments on a YouTube show.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim protection to podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia from arrest in connection with alleged obscene remarks he made on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent', even as the court reprimanded him for his indecent remarks.

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia.
YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh also restrained Ranveer Allahbadia from airing any further YouTube shows.

The Supreme Court said no further FIR shall be registered against him on the basis of the episode aired on show 'India's Got Latent'.

Ranveer Allahbadia had moved the Supreme Court against the FIRs lodged over his alleged comments during the show.

The top court asked him to deposit his passport with police, and directed that he can’t leave the country without permission from the court.

Ranveer Allahbadia has been asked to cooperate in the probe of FIRs lodged in Maharashtra, Assam over his alleged distasteful comments.

During the hearing, the apex court, however, pulled up the influencer for his alleged distasteful comments during the show. It questioned the language used by Ranveer Allahbadia, saying society has some values.

“What are the values of society? What are these parameters, do you even know,” the court asked.

“There is something dirty in his mind which has been vomited on YouTube show,” it added.

The court told Ranveer Allahbadia that “society has some self-evolved values. You need to respect them”.

“In the name of freedom of speech, no one has a licence to speak whatever they want against norms of society. Words you have used will make daughters, sisters, parents, and even society feel ashamed,” the Supreme Court said.

“If this is not obscenity, what is it? Why should we quash or club FIRs against you,” the court said.

On Friday, Allahbadia's lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud had mentioned the matter for urgent listing.

“I have assigned the bench and it will come up (before a bench) in two-three days,” Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna had said when Chandrachud submitted that the Assam Police has summoned Allahbadia for joining the probe during the day.

Ranverr Allahbadia's comments stirs outrage

Allahbadia's remarks on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' triggered a controversy. and several FIRs have been lodged against him and others in various parts of the country.

Besides Allahbadia and Raina, others named in the case in Assam are Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.

(With inputs from agencies)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On