Home / India News / Watch | Priyanka Gandhi knocks down barricades, forcibly removed by Delhi Police

Watch | Priyanka Gandhi knocks down barricades, forcibly removed by Delhi Police

india news
Published on Aug 05, 2022 01:14 PM IST
  • The situation escalated as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tried to resist the detention and sat in the middle of the road.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra knocked down police barricades to join protest.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra knocked down police barricades to join protest.
ByHT News Desk

Dramatic scenes emerged in the national capital as Congress intensified its protest against price rise and GST. Several Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by Delhi Police. The situation escalated as Priyanka refused to cooperate and tried to resist the detention by sitting on the road. She was finally dragged by police personnel, shoved into a car and taken away.

Congress MPs including Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Ranjeet Ranjan were detained at Police Lines Kingsway Camp in Delhi.

Congress leaders alleged that the police tore down the clothes of party workers as they tried to march toward Rashtrapati Bhavan to protest against the price hike and inflation. Many MPs wore black clothes as a mark of protest.

“When we raise the voice of the people, the dictatorial regime gets scared. And out of fear they behave like this. But Congress will not back down,” the official Twitter handle of the Congress party posted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out