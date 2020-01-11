Priyanka Gandhi meets CAA protesters, calls for fair probe

india

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 04:58 IST

Demanding a fair probe into the alleged police high-handedness during anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said her party will stand behind those arrested for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Priyanka, during a visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi, met activists held during protests against CAA, and BHU students at Shrimath (monastery) on Panchganga Ghat. “They (protesters) were holding a peaceful agitation,” Priyanka said and accused the government of acting against the Constitution.

The Congress leader also met activist couple Ekta Shekar Singh and her husband Ravi Shekhar, who were arrested. “Ekataji’s little daughter was waiting for her. Injustice was meted out to them... I am proud that they struggled and raised their voice for their country...”

During her interaction at BHU, students told Priyanka how Section 144 remained imposed in the city for almost the whole of 2019. “The government is adamant on trampling freedom of speech.” she added.

On allegations that the Opposition parties, including Congress, were instigating the people over CAA and NRC, she said, “These are the students. They are not rioters. Meet them and listen to the series of incidents that happened with them for protesting against CAA.” She further demanded a fair inquiry under supervision of a sitting or retired high court judge.