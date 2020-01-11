e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / India News / Priyanka Gandhi meets CAA protesters, calls for fair probe

Priyanka Gandhi meets CAA protesters, calls for fair probe

On allegations that the Opposition parties, including Congress, were instigating the people over CAA and NRC, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “These are the students. They are not rioters. Meet them and listen to the series of incidents that happened with them for protesting against CAA.”

india Updated: Jan 11, 2020 04:58 IST
HT Corespondent
HT Corespondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with the students of Banaras Hindu University and members of civil society at Panch Ganga Ghat, in Varanasi on Friday.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with the students of Banaras Hindu University and members of civil society at Panch Ganga Ghat, in Varanasi on Friday.(ANI Photo)
         

Demanding a fair probe into the alleged police high-handedness during anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said her party will stand behind those arrested for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Priyanka, during a visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi, met activists held during protests against CAA, and BHU students at Shrimath (monastery) on Panchganga Ghat. “They (protesters) were holding a peaceful agitation,” Priyanka said and accused the government of acting against the Constitution.

The Congress leader also met activist couple Ekta Shekar Singh and her husband Ravi Shekhar, who were arrested. “Ekataji’s little daughter was waiting for her. Injustice was meted out to them... I am proud that they struggled and raised their voice for their country...”

During her interaction at BHU, students told Priyanka how Section 144 remained imposed in the city for almost the whole of 2019. “The government is adamant on trampling freedom of speech.” she added.

On allegations that the Opposition parties, including Congress, were instigating the people over CAA and NRC, she said, “These are the students. They are not rioters. Meet them and listen to the series of incidents that happened with them for protesting against CAA.” She further demanded a fair inquiry under supervision of a sitting or retired high court judge.

tags
top news
US tried to take out another Iranian commander, but failed: Officials
US tried to take out another Iranian commander, but failed: Officials
Citizenship Act, passed by Parliament last month, comes into effect
Citizenship Act, passed by Parliament last month, comes into effect
Dhawan, Shardul guide India to T20I series win over Sri Lanka
Dhawan, Shardul guide India to T20I series win over Sri Lanka
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Woman hires hitmen to kill Sikh fiance in Pak as she didn’t want to marry: Cops
Woman hires hitmen to kill Sikh fiance in Pak as she didn’t want to marry: Cops
India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I
India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I
21-yr-old UK woman poses as 16-yr-old boy to lure girls into sex, jailed
21-yr-old UK woman poses as 16-yr-old boy to lure girls into sex, jailed
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news