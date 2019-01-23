‘Most awaited entry in Indian politics’: JD(U) no.2 Prashant Kishor on Priyanka Gandhi’s new role in UP

Janata Dal (United) vice president Prashant Kishor has described the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as Congress’ general secretary in-charge of east Uttar Pradesh as “one of the most awaited entries in Indian politics”.

Prashant Kishor had worked with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh as a poll strategist before joining the Janata Dal (United).“One of the most awaited entries in Indian politics is finally here! While people may debate the timing, exact role and position, to me, the real news is that she finally decided to take the plunge! Congratulations and best wishes to Priyanka Gandhi,” Kishor said in a tweet.

The appointment is being seen as a masterstroke which will boost the morale of party workers in a state where Congress influence has been waning over the years and where the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have announced a tie-up.

Priyanka Gandhi, who turned 47 on January 12, will assist her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the Hindi heartland state, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats, the largest of any state in the country.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 17:07 IST