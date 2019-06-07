Priyanka Gandhi reviews Congress’ Lok Sabha performance in Uttar Pradesh

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary in-charge of east Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday held a meeting to review the party’s performance in the state in the Lok Sabha elections.

The discussions with state leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar, centred on reasons for the party’s poor show in the state. The Congress won just one Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, with United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi winning from Rae Bareli.

The meeting also deliberated on the defeat in the Gandhi family pocket borough of Amethi from where Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost to union minister Smriti Irani. A ground report has been sought from Amethi to ascertain reasons for the loss.

The party will soon begin its hunt for a new state chief with Babbar having offered his resignation, owning responsibility for the poll debacle.

The Congress central leadership has asked all state units to identify the reasons for the party’s drubbing from the booth level upwards and submit a report by June 11. Apart from the challenges, the meeting also discussed the way ahead for the Congress in Uttar Pradesh that sends 80 Lok Sabha MPs to Parliament. In Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a vote share of 49.6% with 62 seats. The Congress vote share was 6.3%.

Priyanka Gandhi is expected to visit the state after June 9.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 07:28 IST