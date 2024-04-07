'Priyanka Gandhi trolling Gehlot': Sanjay Nirupam on ‘5 power centres’ in Congress

Sanjay Nirupam who has recently been expelled from the Congress and is all set to join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena showed evidence of what he claimed as Congress's five power centres. Sharing Priyanka Gandhi's speech from Congress's public rally in Jaipur which was held on Saturday, Sanjay Nirupam said Priyanka Gandhi spoke on exam paper leak issue in the presence of former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. "Probably She thought, she was speaking in UP. Or She must be trolling Gehlotji. Or the clash of power centres effect," Sanjay Nirupam wrote adding that paper leak was a burning issue during Gehlot's regime. Sanjay Nirupam is likely to join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena in a day or two. (PTI)

Maharashtra Congress has witnessed a mass exodus ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024 owing to Congress's seat-sharing trouble with its allies in the state. Sanjay Nirupam's expulsion came when he claimed he already resigned from the party. In a tell-all press meet later, he said the party has five power centres of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary KC Venugopal -- and all lobbies clash with each other.

Sanjay Nitupam was upset as he was not being considered for the Mumbai North-West seat and the Congress gave the seat to Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Shiv Sena to contest.. Shiv Sena declared Amol Kiritkar as the candidate whom Sanjay Nirupam called 'khichdi chor'.

While Sanjay Nirupam did not immediately divulge his next course of action, Eknath Shinde's Sena said he was expected to join the party in one or two days. "Sanjay Nirupam should probably come in 1-2 days. Eknath Shinde will decide whether he will contest the elections or not," Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said.

A former Shiv Sainik, Nirupam quit undivided Shiv Sena in 2005. In 2009, he contested from Mumbai North seat on a Congress ticket but lost in 2014 to BJP's Gopal Shetty.