Shiv Sena under CM Shinde plans election strategy

ByYogesh Naik
Apr 07, 2024 06:46 AM IST

Shiv Sena in Mumbai prepares for Lok Sabha polls with focus on crisis management cell, potential alliance with Sanjay Nirupam, and cooperation with partners.

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde, convened a meeting to assess readiness for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. During the meeting, it was announced that a dedicated cell for crisis management during the elections would be established.

The discussion regarding former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam’s potential joining of Shiv Sena was addressed, with plans for the programme to take place soon, according to Shirsat. The specifics of Nirupam’s conditions for joining are yet to be finalised, but his joining could occur within the next 48 hours, as per Shirsat’s statement. CM Shinde met all ministers and party officials at his official residence, Varsha, on Saturday.

During a media address, the Shiv Sena spokesperson mentioned plans for another meeting of MLAs and Vibhag pramukhs in the near future.

The matter of alliance partners vying for Shiv Sena seats was also discussed, with sources revealing that a prominent Congress leader has been in contact with them, along with some MLAs. Shinde emphasised the importance of cooperation with alliance partners and advised against making statements that could strain the alliance.

Furthermore, the CM assured ministers that those denied tickets would be rehabilitated, reiterating his commitment made public on Friday.

Shirsat also held discussions with MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday, with Thackeray expected to clarify his stance during the Gudi Padwa rally on Tuesday.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Shiv Sena under CM Shinde plans election strategy
