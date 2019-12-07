Proactively deal with cases: MHA to states on crimes against women

india

The Union home ministry has written to all states in the wake of a recent spate of crimes against women, underlining the need for “deterrence”, better implementation of laws and urging them to deal with complaints in a “timely and proactive manner”.

“I am writing in connection with the unfortunate incidents of heinous sexual offence against women and girls recently,” Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla has said in his letter to all states and Union territories.

In his letter, Bhalla has asked chief secretaries to ensure strict compliance with provisions in law to file “Zero” FIR in the event of cognizable offence. “It has also been reiterated that failure in this regard, by any police official, is a punishable offence,” the letter stated. Police personnel have to be more “responsive and sensitive in handling complaints against women”, Bhalla has told the states.

The home ministry has said that the country-wide Emergency Response Support System “single, internationally recognised number -112- must be activated immediately”. The facility is operational in 27 states in the country. “I would request the States/ Union Territories where this service is yet to commence, to ensure that it commences immediately,” he has written.

Bhalla has also highlighted the need for better “forensic evidence” to deal with crimes against woman.

The MHA has stressed that individual states must ensure that forensic laboratories maintain their “operational independence”. He has asked states to “review their capacities, identify gaps, and take action for modernisation of their Forensic Laboratories”.

The MHA has asked states to ensure that their forensic scientists and policemen are trained at the Bureau of Police Research and Development and the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan National Institute of Criminology.

He has also stressed on the use of the National Database on Sexual offenders (NDSO) to improve the quality of investigations.

“While Government has taken steps to strengthen legislative provisions to deal with such offences in a stringent manner, for effective deterrence, it is imperative that the police is easily accessible and is able to deal with any complaint on crime against women in a timely and pro-active manner,” news agency ANI said, quoting the letter dated December 5.

