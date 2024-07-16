The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday ordered a magisterial enquiry after a 28-year-old tribal man died in police custody, hours after he was picked up from his own wedding procession. Even as the police maintained that he was detained in connection with a theft case and suffered a cardiac arrest, his family alleged he was tortured to death in custody, with his bride-to-be and aunt attempting to immolate themselves outside the police station, until police personnel stepped in, and they were admitted to the Guna district hospital. Probe ordered after MP tribal man held for theft dies in police custody

Surja Pardi, Deva Pardi’s aunt and one of the two women who attempted to set themselves ablaze at the district hospitalon Sunday, said: “Deva Pardi was in a sherwani and was about to leave for Gokul Singh Chakk in a wedding procession. But the police reached the village at 4:30pm and took Deva and my husband Gangaram away.”

She said that a distraught family followed the police party to Jhagar Chowki, but were turned away. “Late at night, we received information from the district hospital that a Pardhi youth has been brought to the post-mortem room. On reaching the hospital, we found out that Deva had died in custody,” she said.

Additional superintendent of police Man Singh Thakur said that Pardhi and Gangaram Pardhi were detained for questioning in a case pertaining to theft of ₹8 lakh in Bhidra village. “On Sunday evening, both were arrested torecover the stolen jewellery. But Deva felt pain in his chest and was taken to Myana Primary Healthcare Centre. From there, he was referred to the district hospital where he died during treatment,” Thakur said.

Thakur said Deva was an accused in 16 criminal cases. “He was also suspect in a case of attack on police at Dharnawada police station a few days ago,” he said.

Gangaram Pardhi has been arrested and was produced before the Guna district court on Monday, which sent him police custody for five days.

At 11pm on Sunday, a group of people, including his bride-to-be and aunt, reached the hospital in a mini-truck and a tractor, with the two pouring petrol on themselves. In the melee, while the police were able to prevent the bride-to-be, from setting herself on fire, Surja — the aunt — did, which was quickly doused. Police personnel from eight police stations nearby reached the district hospital and the police station to control the law and order situation.